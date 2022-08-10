Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one

Jogira Sa Ra Ra, which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Neha Sharma has finally hit the big screens and here's the complete review of the movie.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Movie Jogira Sa Ra Ra has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The trailer was getting some amazing response from the fans. The movie, which is directed by Kushan Nandy has some amazing bunch of talented people like Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab.

The movie has finally hit the big screens and here's is the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the premise, it begins with the central character, whose name is Jogi, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a big time Jugaadu. He is an event manager and an expert of giving advices. He is now in charge of breaking the marriage of Dimple, played by Neha Sharma and what sort of confusion and hilarious events come on the way is a complete treat to watch. 

Talking about the performance, you are definitely going to watch actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui yet another different avatar. He will surprise you with his comedy and has got some of the best punch lines in the movie. We won't be wrong been saying that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carried the entire movie on his shoulder. On the other hand, Neha Sharma looks beautiful and cute as Dimple. Actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty is looking unrecognizable in the movie and definitely makes you laugh at you in few scenes. Sanjay Mishra has hardly anything to offer in the first half, but stole the show in the second. On the other hand, other talents were decent on their part.

Speaking about the positive points, it has to be the execution and screenplay which is very strongly written. Every scene offers something new and definitely does not allow your interest to fall. Also, the dialogues of the movie are brilliant as they are very raw. Another positive point of the movie has to be the performances delivered by every actor in the movie, especially Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He will definitely make you laugh at many scenes. The chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma is a treat to watch. Also, the title track Jogira Sa Ra Ra is very catchy and foot taping.

Having said all that, the movie has negative points as well. The story lacks freshness and we have seen this plot in many other Bollywood movies. But, the execution and treatment is completely different, so that's makes it work. On the other hand, there are a few songs which look little forceful in the movie and disturb the flow.

Overall, Jogira Sa Ra Ra is a complete family entertainer and also a laughter riot, which will definitely make you fall in love with this movie. It is a perfect recipe of comedy, drama, emotion and love story. It is a perfect watch with your family.

Team Tellychakkar goes for 3.5/5 for Jogira Sa Ra Ra.

If you have watch the movie, do share your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

