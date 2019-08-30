John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz to recreate this song of Sridevi and Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: There have been reports that Anees Bazmee will be recreating two songs from the hit film of 1990 Chaalbaaz which featured Sunny Deol and late actress Sridevi, for his upcoming movie Pagalpanti.



So far one of the numbers to be recreated from the movie is Tera Bimaar Mera Dil and second is yet to be confirmed by the makers. This romantic number featured notorious chemistry between Sunny and Sridevi in the original track, hence keeping in mind the vibe of the original track, makers have indeed given the recreated version also a funky vibe to suit the audience's likes. The song features Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham in the song.



According to a report in Times Of India, a source was quoted saying, "While the idea was to retain the masti and mazaa from the original track, the makers have also ensured that they give it a fresh look and make it sound young and contemporary."



Pagalpanti is scheduled to release on 9 November 2019