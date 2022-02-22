John Abraham collaborates with Dinesh Vijan for the first time for an action thriller, Tehran

MUMBAI: Maddock Films has delivered some memorable blockbuster and content rich movies like Badlapur, Stree, Bala, Mimi and has never failed to entertain the audiences with its variety of offerings!

To add to their filmography, Maddock Films announces its next, an action-thriller Tehran starring John Abraham, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events.

The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year- 26 January 2023. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.