News

John Abraham hints at Garam Masala sequel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 08:12 PM

MUMBAI: Garam Masala, which released way back in 2005, was a successful movie at the box office. The jodi of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham was loved by the audiences and critics. It was a rib-ticking tale of two friends who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged. Post the film, John tried his hand at comedy with flicks like Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, and Welcome Back 2.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Nowadays, every movie launches a sequel, and we are sure all you John and Akshay fans would want to see a sequel of this movie. Recently, while promoting his movie, John was asked about the sequel of Garam Masala, to which the actor said that he would love to be part of the sequel and he had given the idea to Akshay Kumar.

The actor also said that when he sees the movie even today, he laughs his lungs out and that he wishes that a part two happens soon. He also believes that the audience will love a second installment of it.
Tags > John Abraham, Garam Masala sequel, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

past seven days