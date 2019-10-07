John Abraham hints at Garam Masala sequel

MUMBAI: Garam Masala, which released way back in 2005, was a successful movie at the box office. The jodi of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham was loved by the audiences and critics. It was a rib-ticking tale of two friends who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged. Post the film, John tried his hand at comedy with flicks like Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, and Welcome Back 2.



Nowadays, every movie launches a sequel, and we are sure all you John and Akshay fans would want to see a sequel of this movie. Recently, while promoting his movie, John was asked about the sequel of Garam Masala, to which the actor said that he would love to be part of the sequel and he had given the idea to Akshay Kumar.The actor also said that when he sees the movie even today, he laughs his lungs out and that he wishes that a part two happens soon. He also believes that the audience will love a second installment of it.