News

John Abraham refutes rumours of triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2 but promises great action

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: John Abraham is set to return with the second installment of Satyameva Jayate, to be directed by Milap Zaveri. While the first film was high on the action with gritty over-the-top drama, the second aims to focus on social issues too in an entertaining way.

Satyameva Jayate worked on the 80s' machismo kind of action, but Marjaavan, which was directed by the same director, failed to impress the audience.

Speaking about whether they’ll play to the same gallery when it comes to action and high-end drama, John Abraham said that they will continue to do so for the larger audience but Satyameva Jayate 2 will be different in its treatment.

 The first one was for the masses, but the actor says the second will be for classes and focus on relevant stories. He said that it won’t be over the top but still be entertaining.

There are rumours John will have a triple role. John revealed that Milap Zaveri is still developing characters and would like John to play one of those roles.

He said that is up for discussion but he can’t say anything at this point.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on October 2, 2020.

SOURCE – E TIMES

Tags John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2 Milap Zaveri Marjaavan Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Monisha Advani Madhu Bhojwani Nikkhil Advani TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here