John Abraham roped in for Hindi remake of Vedalam

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
30 Dec 2019 09:30 PM

MUMBAI: John Abraham, who will next be seen as a cop in Nikkhil Advani Batla House while also gearing up for Satyameva Jayate 2 and Pagalpanti, has green-lit another project.

Now the hottie actor has been roped in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Tamil movie which was directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Siva and fronted by Ajith Kumar.

As per sources, Bhushan Kumar has gained the rights of the movie, and as spoken to John about the movie, and the actor is ready to be  part of the movie and only the signing formalities is left now, and the hunt of the rest of the cast is on, and the hunt for the director is also on.

Well, it will be interesting to see John in this movie, and the actor hopes that this movie gains the same popularity like how Kabir Singh did. 

