John Abraham-starrer 'Attack: Part 1' set for OTT premiere on May 27

The sci-fi action film 'Attack: Part 1', starring John Abraham, will have its OTT premiere on May 27.
MUMBAI:  The sci-fi action film 'Attack: Part 1', starring John Abraham, will have its OTT premiere on May 27.

'Attack' is the first Indian super soldier film which features high-octane action, romance, and drama. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet, has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Lakshya has also co-written the film along with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. Speaking on the occasion, John said, "'Attack' is and always will be special to me as it is a one-of-a-kind film presenting India's first super soldier. It is an authentic story from our homeland and at par with the globe's best action films. I am glad that we have ZEE5's support in making this film reach action lovers across the world".

The film tells the story of Arjun Shergill played by John Abraham, an Indian army officer who ends up with permanent paralysis neck down after a terrorist attack and loses everything and everyone dear to him, including his love interest, Ayesha played by Jacqueline Fernandes.

Under the command of the newly introduced technology, Intelligence Robotic Assistant (IRA) chip, in the Indian army, designed and implanted by Sabaha essayed by Rakul Preet, Arjun is able to stand up on his feet again with his mission is to save the Prime Minister of the country from a Parliament attack.

Director Lakshya Raj Anand said, "Witness our film Attack's second innings on India's homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5. India's first super soldier is a film made with a lot of heart, blood, sweat and tears and we hope our efforts reach more and more people via its digital premiere and entertain them thoroughly. Get ready to Attack".

The film, produced by Jayantilal Gadda's Pen Studios, John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions, will drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on May 27.

