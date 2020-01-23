News

John Abraham's 'killer look' in 'Mumbai saga' wows social media

23 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham makes a killer, all-black style statement in the new still of his upcoming gangster drama "Mumbai Saga", and netizens are going gaga over it.

The film's director Sanjay Gupta shared the photo in which the actor is wearing a black outfit and leaning against a powerbike.

"You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of," Gupta captioned it,

A fan wrote: "Another killer look of @TheJohnAbraham from #MumbaiSaga."

Another tweeted: "#JohnAbraham's Look in #MumbaiSaga is just Fantastic."

"Attitude @TheJohnAbraham brings in any character, is worth watching. Introducing
@TheJohnAbraham as deadly and dangerous gangster from @_SanjayGupta 's gangster world," wrote another netizen.

"Mumbai Saga" is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is scheduled to release on June 19.

