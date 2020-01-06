John and Aditya Roy Kapoor in Ek Villain 2

MUMBAI: It seems as if the fans will have to move on from Ek Villain star cast Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh as the latest reports suggest that the makers are keen on bringing actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapoor on board.

The second instalment of the thriller film which will be titled as Ek Villain 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor and will see Mohit Suri returning to the director's chair.

As per a source, the film won't be a sequel as it will have a different story showing the two actors opposite each other. The source said, 'It will also have an intense love story at its core.' It will have a top actress paired alongside the hero.

Both John and Adi had heard Mohit’s idea a while ago and were excited to come on board as the premise is something both haven’t explored before. The final narration took place recently, following which the two actors signed the film.

The second part of the original film will also have its songs as its USP just like the old film which was filled with chartbusters like 'Galliyan', 'Banjara', and 'Hamdard.'

The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2020 after the director is done with his next release Malang which is scheduled to come out in February.

The film will be Aditya and Mohit's third collaboration after Aashiqui 2 and Malang while it will be for the first time when John and the director will come together.