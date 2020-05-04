News

John Cena shares Irrfan Khan's image

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: After mourning the demise of the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena has now taken to social media to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, who too passed away.

Remembering Irrfan, Cena posted a picture of the former from his famous movie "Life of Pi".

Reacting to the post, several users thanked Cena for paying tribute to Irrfan.

"You care for the Indian people ..love you Cena," a social media follower commented.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.

This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of an Indian celebrity. His account also includes pictures of the likes of the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, actress Shilpa Shetty and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz.

Tags WWE champion John Cena Irrfan Khan Rishi Kapoor Life Of Pi Sachin Tendulkar Shilpa Shetty Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here