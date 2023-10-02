Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000 Armed Forces Jawans, officers and families all across India!

Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher and the team of Shiv Shastri Balboa including Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Director Ajayan  Venugopalan,  Tarun Rathi,  Ashutosh Bajpay, Aasha Varieth will all entertain 'The Bravehearts' of our nation, our Armed Forces from CISF, NSG Commandos and Armed Forces Jawans, Officers and their families all across India on their opening weekend.

The unique initiative, avers Kher is a very small gesture to pay our respect to those who risk their lives, who protect our freedom with their sacrifice! 
"To join the army is a selfless act of valour.  The freedom and the liberty we enjoy exists because of the armed forces who dedicate their lives to save ours; never mind that they sacrifice their own in the process. It takes a lot of courage and resilience to do what our armed forces do, leaving behind families as they unselfishly defend our nation."
Over 5000 Jawans and officers of the armed forces will be watching Shiv Shastri Balboa in shows across India with their families.

"Shiv Shastri Balboa and its team salutes the spirit of our soldiers and takes great pride in entertaining them with our  film. Jai Hind!"

Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi, Written and Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Produced by Tarun Rathi, Executive producer Ashutosh Bajpay, Asha Varieth.

Shiv Shastri Balboa in your nearby theatres starting today.  10th February

Join Anupam Kher Neena Gupta Shiv Shastri Balboa Anupam Kher Nargis Fakhri Jugal Hansraj Sharib Hashmi Ajayan Venugopalan Tarun Rathi Executive producer Ashutosh Bajpay Asha Varieth Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:24

