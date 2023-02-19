Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Nath passes away

MUMBAI:Film actor and Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Nath, who was in a coma after suffering a heart attack, died today, on 18th February, Saturday. He was 39.

Taraka Ratna was taking part in the Yuvagalam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh last month when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kuppam and administered treatment.

Taraka Ratna was later moved to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bangalore for better treatment. He was being treated at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bangalore. However, his condition deteriorated and he soon slipped into a coma.

Sources said that he was in an extremely critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital and he breathed his last on Saturday.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna.

He is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter, family sources said.

As soon as news of Taraka Nath's death broke, condolences poured in from the film industry as well as from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Tarak Ratna was best known to many for his work in Amaravathi and the web series 9 Hours. He had also acted in a few Telugu movies, including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu', before venturing into politics. However, he could not make it big on the silver screen like some his cousin Junior NTR of 'RRR' fame.

Credits - India Today

