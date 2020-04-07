News

Jubin Nautiyal on importance of virtual concerts

07 Apr 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal feels it is important to have virtual concerts to keep people entertained amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Nautiyal collaborated with Big Bang Music, a new age pop label, for a live rooftop concert. In the virtual concert, Nautiyal along with his band performed live from his home in Dehradun on April 4. The concert was streamed live from Nautiyal's official Facebook page.

"People across the country are dealing with stress and anxiety right now. While we are unable to go out and perform live for our fans, as artists we are constantly looking for ways to keep them entertained at their homes," Nautiyal said.

"We wanted to make this live from home interesting. We wanted to share that with everyone," added the singer, known for songs like "The Humma song" and "Bawara mann".

Talking about the live concert, Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO & Co-Founder, Big Bang Music, said: "During this lockdown period, the audience is constantly looking for something new to engage with. For Big Bang Music, this concert is an experiment as we put together creative ideas to disrupt the way live gigs happen in the digital world leveraging the digital platform for exposure to larger audiences who can be a part of a gig from the convenience of their home."

