Juhi Chawla becomes the first celebrity to confirm Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; says, “Hamari blessings hai’

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tying the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Many celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already reached Jaisalmer to attend the wedding, and now, Juhi Chawla has also reached the city to attend the wedding.

While of course it has been confirmed by the family members about the wedding, no celebrity has spoken up about it. But now, Juhi has become the first celebrity to confirm the wedding.

The actress was seen talking to the media at the airport, and she stated, “Main toh shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hoon. Badhaai hai unko aur hamari blessings hai. Bahot hie sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki (I have come to attend the wedding. Congratulations to them and our blessings are with them. Sidharth and Kiara’s Jodi is very beautiful).”

Juhi is a close family friend of Kiara Advani and that’s why she has been invited to the wedding. There were reports that the wedding is going to take place today (6th Feb), but this morning there were reports that the wedding has been postponed by a day and it will happen tomorrow.

Well, fans of Sidharth and Kiara are eagerly waiting for the official pictures of their wedding. The Shershaah couple never officially spoke about their relationship, but many times their love story made it to the headlines. Even their wedding has been making it to the headlines for the past few months.

