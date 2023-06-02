From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding

MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot soon. Many of their close friends including Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Isha Ambani have already joined them in Jaisalmer for the lavish celebrations.

The wedding venue Suryagarh Palace is lit up with bright lights for Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet night.

Juhi Chawla, who arrived at the Jaisalmer for the wedding, wished Sidharth and Kiara and said 'bahut sundar jodi hai'.

Juhi Chawla arrived at Jaisalmer airport with husband Jay Mehta for the Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani wedding.

This unseen video shows bride-to-be Kiara Advani arriving in Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra for the wedding.

Here is the latest picture of the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Security persons are keeping a watch on the entry and exit of people from the venue amid Sidharth and Kiara's wedding celebrations.

Among those who reached Jaisalmer on Sunday were Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.

Isha Ambani looked pretty in a cream ensemble as she headed out to Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer to join her childhood friend Kiara Advani for her wedding. Her husband Anand Piramal was in a black bandhgala.

Credits - Hindustan Times

