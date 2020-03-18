News

Juhi Chawla opens up on REJECTING Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani

MUMBAI: Juhi Chawla is an eminent Bollywood personality who is known for myriad hit Hindi films. She is known for films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Bol Radha Bol, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, among others.

While she has given many hit films, the actress was also offered Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Yes, not Karisma Kapoor but Juhi Chawla was the first choice for both of these films.  

Well, in a recent conversation with Rajeev Masand, Juhi opened up on letting go such biggies and joked how she is responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom.  

The actress said, “I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don’t work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way. I didn’t do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive. I just didn’t do them because I wanted the easy stuff and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn’t break barriers.” In the interview, Juhi stated how two films that she rejected – Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani – turned out to be blockbusters. “I made stars out of everybody else,” she added. Both these biggies landed in Karisma’s kitty. Upon being asked if she contributed to Karisma’s career, Juhi joked, “Absolutely. I am responsible for her stardom.” 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.

