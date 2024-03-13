Juke Box Out Now! Turn up the volumes to embark on the fun-filled musical journey of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express!

MUMBAI : Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has indeed kept the excitement of the audience on the rise ever since its fun-filled trailer was launched. Further, the makers left the nation grooving with its two songs, Baby Bring It On and Raaton Ke Nazaare. Now, it's time to set the right tone for the nation to get into the world of laughter as the makers have dropped the entire Juke Box of the film.

Finally, the time is here when the audience will fully get into the fancy of Madgaon Express as the makers have dropped the Juke Box. The Jukebox releases the songs 'Bohot bhaari', 'Raaton ke nazaare', 'Not funny', 'Momo chitte', 'Hum yahin', 'Baby bring it on' and 'Who’s your mommy'. As much as the titles of the songs look immensely interesting, it's indeed going to be one of a kind experience to enjoy them.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.



