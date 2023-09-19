Jumbled! Shah Rukh Khan confused about Deepika Padukone's cast as his on-screen mother; Says 'Ye maa ka role kareg as he was shooting Besharam Rang with her ?’

MUMBAI: Blockbuster movies starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been released. Pathaan starred Deepika, marking the actor's return to major motion pictures. The pair was recently seen onscreen together in the well-liked movie Jawan. SRK discussed how Deepika joined the project during the film's success meeting, and he also praised her for playing his mother in the movie.

The team is celebrating with the fans in Mumbai following the thunderous response to Jawan and the success of the film. At the victory gathering, Shah Rukh Khan admitted to being anxious before requesting Deepika Padukone to play the part of his mother in the movie Jawan. He stated, “When Atlee Sir was discussing it, we were lucky because we had managed to get Vijay Sethupathi Sir on board. We met him and he was filled with so much love and goodness and he said 'ya I'll love to do the film'. We had just gone out for Nayanthara ji's wedding. And then we are thinking, right from day one, if only we had Deepika in this role (Aishwarya Rathore). I said, "I don't know sir, she will be busy and I love her too much". I will never call her for something that doesn't become an essence for her. After all, she started her career with me."

He further added, “I have to tell you how I asked Deepika. It was on the sets of 'Pathaan' and that day she was doing 'Besharam Rang' and I was sitting. I asked Pooja (Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager) 'ye maa ka role karegi?'. So, Sir, I am looking at Deepika doing 'Besharam Rang' and I think she will be very good as a mother. I will be honest with all of you.” He continued, “Pooja must have gone to her for 2 seconds and then came back and said 'Yeah, whenever you say, just tell Atlee, sir'.”

In addition to praising Deepika Padukone, he said, “I know it was very large-hearted and we are very close to each other. We love each other like family. For her to have done this, as an actor, is very gutsy. With this, she has proved that she is a large-sized actor, big-size actor.”

At the Jawan success meet, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan looked amazing. In contrast to SRK, who was dressed in a white shirt, black pants, and a black-bordered blazer, Deepika looked stunning in a white saree. Along with dancing together on stage, the two were also spotted enjoying a live performance of Chaleya by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive movie to date, with a staggering Rs 300 crore spent on production. The movie, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has made over Rs 600 crore at the box office and is still enjoying a successful run.

