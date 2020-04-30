'Jurassic Park' child star Joe Mazzello not back in franchise yet

MUMBAI: "Jurassic Park" child star Joe Mazzello says he is not coming back to the franchise yet.

Mazzello as a child essayed the role of Tim Murphy, grandson of the park founder John Hammond, in 1993's "Jurassic Park" and the 1997 sequel "The Lost World: Jurassic Park". Recently, actor Chris Pratt said that the original cast is slated to return for "Jurassic World 3".

According to a source, Mazzello hasn't yet been contacted by the studio to reprise his role in the film franchise, reports pagesix.com.

"I hope we get to find out someday (what happens to Tim)," Mazzello told fans during a YouTube Q&A recently after watching the movie on a live-stream together.

The 36-year-old then hinted that he wasn't reprising his character, saying: "I do think about it all the time because there's so much I think that you could like do with this character."

He said: "Like, he was like sort of the obvious heir to, like, John Hammond's fortune. He was the heir to Jurassic Park and, like, would this experience have turned him away from dinosaurs and make him hate dinosaurs?

"I do think it would be amazing to see what happened to Tim Murphy, you know as an adult, and I don't know … there's so much you can do with that character and yeah, you never know, but maybe one day we'll be able to find out," he added. "They got to make a lot more movies, that's what I'm saying, OK? A lot more films," he added.

According to the source, "millions of 'Jurassic Park' fans have been extremely upset" since Mazzello made the remarks.

"This character is iconic and part of so many of the fans' lives. Joe's comments alluded that there needed to be more movies in order for his character to possibly come back. It's not up to Joe, it's up to the studio and director if they want the entire original cast or not," added the source.

The film has "no set timetable to start production" amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown. It has a tentative release date of June 11, 2021.