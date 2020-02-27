'Jurassic World 3' director announces new title

MUMBAI: "Jurassic World 3" director Colin Trevorrow announced the title of the third instalment of the franchise called "Jurassic World: Dominion"



Trevorrow took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced Day 1 of shooting along with the film's title, reports deadline.com.



It's Trevorrow's second time directing the dinosaur franchise, after J.A. Bayona took over for the second movie, 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".



Trevorrow is also executive producing with filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.



Through five movies, the "Jurassic" franchise in total has amassed north of $5 billion.



"Jurassic World: Dominion" is slated o hit the screens on June 11, 2021. Most of the "Jurassic Park" cast is back including names like -Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. They team up with "Jurassic World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.