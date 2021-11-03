JUST IN! Adivi Sesh’s Major on the life of NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to release theatrically on February 11

MUMBAI: Bollywood is gearing up for an exciting year ahead of it as with Maharashtra theatres opened up, filmmakers are announcing the release dates of their big and small films every other day, blocking their weekends. Now, the latest entrant on that list is the pan-Indian film Major.

Today, the makers took to social media to announce the new release date of the film to be February 11, 2022. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead, Major sees the actor portray NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the screen. Along with a video showing BTS footage from the shoot and glimpses of the important characters in the film, Sesh took to Instagram to announce the release date, saying, “A Massive film inspired by the life, love and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan #MajoronFeb11 in THEATERS WORLDWIDE.”

The film was earlier supposed to release in July this year and its teaser was released accordingly in early April, but due to the second wave of Covid cases in India, the remaining shoot of the film had to be postponed and it was finally completed in the month of August.

Major is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 terror attacks in the Taj Hotel Mumbai, to save the hostages in there. The film features Sesh as Sandeep alongside Saiee Manjrekar in her second film, who is portraying Sandeep’s love interest, and Sobhita Dhulipala who plays an NRI hostage in the hotel during the attacks.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Prakash Raj and Revathy in the role of Sandeep’s parents. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies and will release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

