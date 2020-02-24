Just a graze? Tiger Shroff’s injury to achieve the best action sequence for Baaghi 3 is proof of his dedication!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, never disappoints his fans be it his action skills, from kicks to moves, he always keeps the charisma up and makes sure that with his each release fans get to see a new version of himself in his films.

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a BTS from the sets of Baaghi 3 where he is pushing off a heavy loaded huge wheel doing a spilt, he also shared pictures of himself getting injured.

Tiger shared the picture with the caption "Just managed to graze through ".

The actors next release Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited action movies of 2020 and will see Tiger go up against a nation.

The hulking love for the youngest action superstar has been increasing day by day and has built a niche for himself and is always a boomerang of always treating various ways to show love and affection and the tiger's army is unstoppable.

Tiger is all set to once again wow the audiences with Baaghi 3 where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and the film will hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment