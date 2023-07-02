Just Married! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share beautiful wedding pictures

MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.



Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and today, they become husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and took to social media to officially announce their wedding. SidKiara are looking wonderful as bride and groom, and the pictures will surely make their fans super happy, as well as emotional.



Like many Bollywood couples, Sidharth and Kiara also didn’t announce their wedding officially. But, they didn’t hide as well, because while leaving from Mumbai, they happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Check out the pictures below.

The wedding is attended by many Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and others. Well, Karan has to be there as reportedly he was the cupid between Sidharth and Kiara.

According to reports, the couple is planning two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

TellyChakkar wishes the couple a very happy married life!

