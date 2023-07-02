Just Married! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share beautiful wedding pictures

Finally, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married. The actors took to social media to officially announce their wedding and shared some beautiful wedding pictures.
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.


Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and today, they become husband and wife.

Also Read: Reports state that Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to move into this lavish Rs 70 crores house post wedding

The couple tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and took to social media to officially announce their wedding. SidKiara are looking wonderful as bride and groom, and the pictures will surely make their fans super happy, as well as emotional.

 
Like many Bollywood couples, Sidharth and Kiara also didn’t announce their wedding officially. But, they didn’t hide as well, because while leaving from Mumbai, they happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Check out the pictures below.

 

 

The wedding is attended by many Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and others. Well, Karan has to be there as reportedly he was the cupid between Sidharth and Kiara.

According to reports, the couple is planning two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read:Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mushy pics that set major couple goals

TellyChakkar wishes the couple a very happy married life!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Will Choti Sardarni Fame Mahir Pandhi be seen in Roaring Lions Productions Next?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Will Choti Sardarni fame Mahir Pandhi be seen in Roaring Lions Production's next?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship...
From Shah Rukh Khan getting praise at Parliament to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, here is the latest trending news for the day
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some latest information from the entertainment...
Chic! Karishma Sharma slays these elegant party outfits, take a look
MUMBAI:Karishma Sharma is an actress and model known for portraying Ragini in Ragini MMS: Returns, Aaina in Ujda Chaman...
Recent Stories
