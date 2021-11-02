JUST IN! Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s spy thriller, Mission Majnu to hit theatres in May 2022

MUMBAI: With the Maharashtra theatres now open, there is a sea of films awaiting a theatrical release with almost the whole next year’s weekend booked for several big and small films, and new releases are being added to it every other day. The latest film to join that list has now become Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu.

Sidharth enjoyed a successful 2021 with the release of Shershaah direct-to-OTT, a film that reinvented his career path and now the actor is all set with his next offing. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a new still of his from the film, announcing the release date of his spy drama, saying, “Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you.”

Along with Sidharth, Mission Majnu also stars South superstar Rashmika Mandanna and the film will mark her debut in the Hindi film industry. The film has been shot in Lucknow and also features Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role and is written by Parveez Sheikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Meanwhile, Sidharth also has Thank God in the pipeline opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and reportedly a film with Karan Johar as well, whereas Rashmika also has her second Hindi film ready, Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati.

