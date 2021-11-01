JUST IN! Taapsee Pannu vists the prestigious Lord’s cricket ground in England

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu turned into an athlete on our screens last month with Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket. The actress spent a long time preparing for the role and getting the physicality right. In interviews, she even called it her most challenging part yet. And now, after running on the track and field, the actress is all set to hit the cricket field for her next sports drama.

Taapsee is starring in Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu, and the actress has been preparing for her part as a cricketer for a long time. She has even shared glimpses of her training sessions on her Instagram profile, keeping her fans up to date. And now it seems like Taapsee has headed to one of the most prestigious cricket grounds in the world, Lord’s in England, for the film.

Shabaash Mithu was to be directed by Rahul Dholakia but he had to leave midway due to some other commitments and thus Srijit Mukherji had to step in to don the director’s hat. And now it seems like the team has gone to England for the next leg of shoot for the film, and one of the places they will be shooting in is Lord’s cricket ground.

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the Lord’s cricket ground today as she soaks in the feeling of being at this cricket haven. Meanwhile, the actress has an enviable line up of films in the offing with Shabaash Mithu, Dobaara, Looop Lapeta and her debut production, Blurr in the pipeline.

