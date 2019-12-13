News

Justin Bieber's new album on 'struggles' aims for early 2020 release

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 08:36 PM
MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has been posting what appears to be an album teaser on social media. On Wednesday, Bieber took to Instagram Story to post the year "2020", which many fans believe is when he will be dropping new music. It's been four years since he released his last album, "Purpose", and it seems like he is now ready to make new music. Amid speculation, a source told eonline.com that Justin's new album is "pretty much done and it will be out soon". "They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020," the source said. "Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready." According to the insider, some of Bieber's new songs "are about his ups and downs" and "recent struggles with depression". Earlier this year, the "Boyfriend" hitmaker took to social media to open up to his fans about the "deep-rooted issues" he's working on. "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Bieber wrote, adding that while music is very important to him, "nothing" comes before family and health. "There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through," the insider shared. "He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it." The source said that Bieber's songs will also address how wife Hailey Bieber "helped him through that time". "He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced," the insider explained. "It's a familiar sound that the fans will love. He's doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy."
Tags > Justin Bieber, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Dec 2019 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rashami breaks down in front of Arhaan in Bigg Boss 13 I Calls her love for him one sided
Rashami breaks down in front of Arhaan in Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Dec 2019 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal and Shehnaaz's Dev-Paro love equation in Bigg Boss 13
Vishal and Shehnaaz's Dev-Paro love equation... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days