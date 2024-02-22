Kaagaz 2: EXCLUSIVE! THIS actress reveals she still talks to late actor Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely these movies were exciting but then there comes a movie that shakes your emotional core completely and that movie Kaagaz 2. Yes, we loved Kaagaz that starred Pankaj Tripathi but this time, Kaagaz 2 is even more special as this is the last movie where we will get to see late actor Satish Kaushik.

We already told you about the movie's trailer, which moved us greatly because of the powerful performances and incredibly realistic plot. Although Satish Kaushik is the creator of the film, it is directed by V.K. Prakash and produced by Shashi, Nishant, Ratan, and Ganesh Kaushik. Actors Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Anang Desai, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, and Shahid Bobby Husain are what the cast of the movie consists of.

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with Smriti Kalra where we had an exclusive conversation with the talented and beautiful actress during which the actress revealed some amazing insights when asked about the movie, experience working with Satish Kaushik and much more.

About the movie

On this, Smriti Kalra said that the movie is based on various incidents that have happened in a series of time, the right to movement and the liberty to live which get influenced by some reasons and causes. It touches upon the cause and at the same time the solution as well.

Experience working with Satish Kaushik

On this, Smriti Kalra said that she talks about him in present tense and not past tense. She added that he is like a father figure to her and that she always needs a pat on the back and he always encouraged her. Adding more, Smriti Kalra said that he has a very warm and childlike heart, which is something she keeps repeating everywhere. She also mentioned that the actor has an infectious energy and is so passionate and enthusiastic that the people around would get charged up by it. Smriti Kalra mentioned that she didn’t realise how close she had gotten to Satish Kaushik till the time he wasn’t around anymore and she is so attached to him that recently when she was on a call with a team member, Smriti simply said ‘Sir, aap kyu nahi ho?’. Saying this, Smriti revealed that she talks to Satish Kaushik and will be chatting up with him again after the movie releases.

Were you ever intimidated or nervous in front of the camera? How did Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik help you with it?

On this, Smriti Kalra said that she was not intimidated on camera for any scene but actors can be sure and yet not sure because in arts, there is nothing wrong and nothing right, she can play one line in a hundred ways. She then said that all the actors, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Darshan Kumaar, should get the credit for never making her feel nervous or intimidated. She then added that it makes a lot of difference depending on how one treats their co-actors and not once did she ever feel that she is less experienced or that they were more experienced, which is a fact as they all know more than she does but none of the actors behaved that way and so she never felt intimidated. Adding to the experience she had with all the actors, she said that she felt comfortable and encouraged and also said that Anupam Kher is so lively and young at heart.

This was our conversation with Smriti Kalra.

