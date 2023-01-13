“Kabhi acting bhi kar lo showing body will not work” netizens trolls actress Akanksha Sharma for her latest photoshoot

MUMBAI: Actress Akanksha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is indeed one of the major attractions coming from South and Bollywood industry who definitely knows the right formula to raise the temperature with her hotness.

Having said that this video of the actress Akanksha Sharma is getting viral all over the internet where she was seen defining her hotness in the BTS video, no doubt she is looking supremely hot as she was posing for a photoshoot and the fans are not keeping but are appreciating the actress for her looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that this is really shameful, they are saying that ‘kabhi acting bhi kar lo always showing body will not work’ whereas many people are calling her another version of Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on this latest video of the actress Akanksha Sharma and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

