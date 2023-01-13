“Kabhi acting bhi kar lo showing body will not work” netizens trolls actress Akanksha Sharma for her latest photoshoot

Actress Akanksha Sharma is getting some unhealthy and negative comment with regards to her latest video getting viral, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:18
movie_image: 
“Kabhi acting bhi kar lo showing body will not work” netizens trolls actress Akanksha Sharma for her latest photoshoot

MUMBAI: Actress Akanksha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is indeed one of the major attractions coming from South and Bollywood industry who definitely knows the right formula to raise the temperature with her hotness.

Having said that this video of the actress Akanksha Sharma is getting viral all over the internet where she was seen defining her hotness in the BTS video, no doubt she is looking supremely hot as she was posing for a photoshoot and the fans are not keeping but are appreciating the actress for her looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – (Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”)

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that this is really shameful, they are saying that ‘kabhi acting bhi kar lo always showing body will not work’ whereas many people are calling her another version of Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on this latest video of the actress Akanksha Sharma and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War

Akanksha Sharma Akanksha Sharma TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra has left a strong mark with her performances in TV shows and even on OTT. The actress has made her...
Hot! Check out these sexy outfits slayed by Hina Khan
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an actress who appears in Hindi television and films. She is known for playing Akshara in Star...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha finds Viaan waiting in her new office
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ankur Verma looks dapper in These Blazers, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another lifestyle update for its viewers and this time, we have our eyes set on some...
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media PDA always grabs the attention of their fans. Well, from the past...
Recent Stories
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”