Kabir Khan is all praises for his on-screen Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 09:08 PM

MUMBAI: Kabir Khan’s '83 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film is based on India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

The film will feature Deepika Padukone as Ranveer’s wife, while Neena Gupta plays his mom.

It’s been widely reported how hard Ranveer tried to get into the skin of his character. From getting his body language to his bowling action right, the actor hasn’t left anything to chance. It’s not surprising then, that Kabir is all praise for his lead actor.

Talking to a daily, the filmmaker recalled how Ranveer stayed at Kapil’s home to prep for the film. He would follow the former cricketer around all the time, even attending his business meetings.

As per sources, Neena Gupta said, 'It’s a cameo and the team was so prepared that they completed all my portions in just one day. I play Kapil Dev’s mother. It’s a small role but a very good one and so, I agreed to it. When I went to shoot, I met Kapil’s daughter Amiya on the set.'

'I asked her to tell me about her grandmother -- her personality and the relationship she shared with Kapil. From what I understood, she is a strong-willed woman with a dominating personality. I put Amiya’s inputs to good use and played the character,' she added.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA

 

