Kabir Khan clarifies his next project with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan will reunite with Bajranji Bhaijaan filmmaker Kabir Khan for their next project. Kabir Khan, who wrapped up shooting for ‘83 recently has narrated an idea to Salman, which he has loved.

The duo has discussed a probable collaboration and might go ahead with the same once Kabir locks the script and screenplay. Both of them are eager to collaborate after a 4-year break, revealed a source close to the development.

Kabir Khan said during an interview that these are only rumours and there is no truth to it. As actors and directors, we often meet and talk but a film only happens when there are a script and the script which is equally exciting for the actor and the director.

Honestly, as of now, which film I am doing post ’83, I don’t know. There are some ideas that I am working on. I am very excited about those ideas but definitely nothing has been confirmed.