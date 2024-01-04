Kabir Khan had THIS epic reaction to Katrina Kaif calling him 'sir' on the sets of New York, take a look

MUMBAI: Kabir Khan is one of the most renowned directors in Bollywood and his films mostly go on to become a hit. Currently, he is eagerly preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan.

During a recent interview on Mashable India's YouTube channel with Mukesh Chhabra, the director revealed some interesting details. One such story was about Katrina Kaif’s casting in New York which also involved Salman Khan.

Recalling that incident, Kabir Khan revealed that New York was going to be Katrina Kaif’s first Yash Raj film and according to the director, she was a little disappointed by the film when she heard about it. He added, “She was wanting to hear maybe a love story, song, and dance, and she was like ‘what kind of film is this?'”

In the same interview, Kabir revealed that he met Salman Khan for the first when he was making Kabul Express. It was just that one meet that helped him cast Katrina in New York. Kabir quipped that those days the Merry Christmas actress was seeing the Wanted star.

Recalling the episode, Kabir revealed, “Salman asked her ‘how was the meeting?’ She said ‘there is a new filmmaker who has made one film and he offered me a film. It’s interesting but I don’t know’. Salman asked ‘who is the filmmaker?’ so she said ‘There’s this guy called Kabir Khan’. So apparently, Salman said ‘aankh band karke picture sign kar lo, I have met the boy’.

In yet another interesting revelation Kabir Khan revealed that they shot the film for 100 days in New York and the whole set-up was quite new for Katrina Kaif. He added that for a long time when she came on the set, the actress kept calling Kabir "Sir" to which he finally had to tell her, “yaar, your boyfriend is four years older than me, please don’t call me sir.”

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas which also starred Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will feature her alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film has been delayed due to scheduling issues.

