Kabir Khan introduces 'the next devil' Jatin Sarna as cricketer Yashpal Sharma

MUMBAI: The makers of Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama,'83' are introducing their pivotal characters who will play the Indian Cricketers, who won the World Cup in 1983. After introducing, Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Basin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, now Kabir Singh revealed a new character poster of Jatin Sarna who will portray Yashpal Sharma.

Kabir Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of Jatin Sharma and captioned it, 'The fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India. Presenting the next devil - #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83.' Kabir tagged Yashpal Sharma as a fearless batsman, who has the capacity to change the game for the Indian cricket team.

Moreover, Yashpal was an explosive middle order batsman who played at the turn of the 1980s. He was a member of the India team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Talking about the actor Jatin Sarna, he was last seen in the latestly released film, 'Darbar' and will be seen in 'Toofan' post his appearance in '83. He was also part of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Sonchiriya' that released in early 2019 and had also done a few famous web series.

