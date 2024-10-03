Kabir Khan reveals how Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were uncomfortable shooting for Ek Tha Tiger

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood. The two were last seen in the movie Tiger 3. The first film of the franchise had come out in 2012. Kabir Khan had taken almost a couple of years to make the film.

Ek Tha Tiger is the first movie of the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan got immense love for playing the role of Avinash Singh Rathore in the film. Katrina Kaif is adored by all for her performance as Zoya. The franchise has grown over the years.

Mukesh Chhabra has done a podcast for Mashable where he has brought in filmmakers for whom he has cast in films. Kabir Khan is one of the first guests. He said that he was worried about casting Katrina Kaif as Zoya as Salman Khan and she had broken up in 2009. It seems things were not too comfortable between them. Though the two stay good friends till date, that period was a tough one for the former couple.

Ek Tha Tiger is one of the biggest hits for Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. We have heard stories of how Salman Khan and she had a massive fight on the sets of the film. It seems there was an outfit that the superstar felt was not too appropriate given the number of dancers involved. Katrina Kaif had reportedly stormed off in anger from the sets of the film. Till date, the two actors are very close. Well, given that Mukesh Chhabra has cast for some very big films, we can expect some surprising revelations.

