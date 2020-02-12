News

'Kabir Singh' actor in a Bengali film with message for women

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Soham Majumdar, who played a loyal friend in the Shahid Kapoor blockbuster "Kabir Singh", will star in a Bengali movie film titled "Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti". It is about a battle against gender discrimination in professional and personal lives of a woman.

The film by director Aritra Mukherjee is about Shabari, a woman priest, lecturer and performing artiste, who gets married into an orthodox household. While getting accustomed to her new home, she realises that she has to keep one side of her entity a complete secret. Thus begins the secret life of Shabari.

"For long people said that a woman's body isn't pure enough. That was an excuse to keep them miles way from performing different rituals for years by imposing these taboos and norms on them forcefully," said Mukherjee.

" 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti' is a film that highlights and challenges these wrong notions and meaningless taboos. The trailer and the film send out a strong message for all the women in the country and even if one woman breaks these taboos after watching this film, it will be a success," she added.

It has story, screenplay by Zinia Sen, dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay and music by Anindya Chatterjee.

Produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film also stars Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The film is set for a March 6 release.

Tags Kabir Singh Soham Majumdar Shahid Kapoor Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti Aritra Mukherjee Shabari Nandita Roy Shiboprosad Mukherjee Ritabhari Chakraborty TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
11 Feb 2020 09:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Himanshi Khurana takes a stand for Asim Riaz | Asks the fans to vote for Asim
Himanshi Khurana takes a stand for Asim Riaz |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at the launch of celebrity app...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here