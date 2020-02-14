'Kabir Singh' co-producer is partner in new film banner

MUMBAI: Optimystix Entertainment, an Indian television production company, announced a strategic partnership with film producer Ashwin Varde, to launch a new film production company, Wakaoo Films.

"We have been successfully scripting our success story in highly competitive TV arena with an array of leading fiction and non-fiction shows since almost two decades. Having produced 125 plus prime-time TV shows including the long-running 'Comedy Circus' and 'Crime Patrol', we have created an ecosystem of comedy and crime that currently exists in the TV space," said Vipul D.Shah, founder and Chairman, Optimystix Entertainment.

"Our vision is to build a similar content-driven ecosystem in the film and OTT business. I began my career as a film writer and it feels good to finally come back home. I am equally very excited to announce this joint venture with Ashwin Varde who is a credible force to reckon with in the film industry and this association will help us further in creating more significant value in our business and will channelise us to harness the growth across feature films and OTT content business," he added.

Varde, who produced one of last year's biggest blockbusters, "Kabir Singh", is excited about this new development. He said: "With Wakaoo Films, the idea is to redefine content and create your own dazzle in the film and digital world. The word ‘Wakaoo' is an expression of joy; it's a burst of innovation. That's what we intend to do with the content we create."

Rajesh Bahl, Director and Group CEO Optimystix Entertainment, added that Wakaoo Films is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Optimystix. "We have been working on our slate for next two to three years and a number of big and interesting feature film and digital projects are in the works that we will be announcing shortly under this partnership."