Kabir Singh to make its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX

MUMBAI: A heartbreak can impact anyone and leave a mark that could live on forever. Kabir Singh is a fine example of a heartbreak gone wrong. Gearing up to be Sony MAX’s World Television Premiere, Kabir Singh, Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of the year will premiere on Sony MAX on 29th September 2019 at 8 pm. Kabir Singh starring one of India’s biggest heartthrobs Shahid Kapoor and actress Kiara Advani, is the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2019 and will premiere on Sony MAX this month.

The movie encapsulates the heartening love story of Kabir and Preeti as they embark on a tumultuous journey and face various obstacles in their love life. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu hit ‘Arjun Reddy’. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film gets into the flaws and impact of a rough relationship and an aggressive young man.

The film takes the audience through the lives of a house surgeon of Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and a first-year student, Preeti Sikka (Kiara Advani) who fall in love. Their love blossoms over the years but Preeti’s father (Anurag Arora) is against the relationship. He forcefully tries to get Preeti married to someone else which sends Kabir on a downward spiral of alcohol and drug abuse threatening his career, life and love. Will Kabir and Preeti be able to be together? Or will their love story remain incomplete?

Reigniting the flame of passionate love in the most impactful heartbreak story of the year, tune into Kabir Singh on 29th September 2019 at 12PM, only on Sony MAX.

About SONY MAX:

SONY MAX, India’s leading premier Hindi Movie channel, backed by Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is a part of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), one of India’s leading television network. SONY MAX is the leader in the Hindi Feature Film category providing its viewers with the best of Hindi Movies on television. Sony MAX has also pioneered concepts like Extraaa Shots for movies. The channel stands for innovation and distinctiveness, be it its content, its marketing initiatives or the brand itself. Housing one of the biggest movie libraries, the channel reaches out to more than 190 million viewers and movie buffs every week from the Hindi speaking markets with the tagline “Deewana Bana De”. The target audience for Sony MAX is 15+ All Adults, ABCDE.

For more information, please log on to http://www.sonymax.tv/ About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.

SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by

Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 24th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.