Kabzaa producer Anand Pandit on his film being compared to Yash’s KGF, “We are very happy because KGF is a landmark film” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Kabzaa starring Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran is all set to release on 17th March 2023. It’s a Kannada movie, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Anand Pandit and spoke to him about Kabzaa, comparison with KGF and more...

You have produced Hindi films and even a Gujarati film, so what made you produce a Kannada movie like Kabzaa?

After the pandemic and strong OTT, the habit of our viewership has changed. Now, they are ready to experiment with any kind of content barring the language. So, language is not a major issue and now, all these regional films are doing extremely well, not only South films, but Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and even foreign films, all of them are doing very well. So, because of this change we also had to switch our strategy that we will be doing a lot of regional films also along with Hindi films.

Was Kabzaa planned to be a pan-India film initially or you decided it later?

From day 1, we had taken the decision because the story, star cast, and looking at all the ingredients, it was perfect to be a pan-India film. So, we had decided that we will make this as pan-India only.

Kabzaa is being compared to Yash starrer KGF. So, what do you have to say about it?

I feel it is very unfair to compare one film to another film. But, it’s natural that people will say something. However, we are very happy because KGF is a landmark film and we are happy that we are compared to that kind of a film. As KGF was also a Kannada film, and this is also from Kannada industry, the look and feel could have some similarity. So, when the teaser came out, a lot of people compared it. But, after the trailer came, the comparison has gone down because it’s a completely different story.

Are you excited to watch Kabzaa in the theatre?

