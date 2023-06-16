Kainaaz still a part of me, says Dia Mirza as 'Kaafir' completes 4 yrs

Actress Dia Mirza's web series 'Kaafir' will complete four years of its release on June 15.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 19:20
movie_image: 
'Kaafir

MUMBAI :Actress Dia Mirza's web series 'Kaafir' will complete four years of its release on June 15.

Ahead of the show's 4th anniversary, the actress looked back at the series and shared that the character of Kainaaz Akhtar played by her in the show is still a part of her, especially Kainaaz's devotion to her daughter.

The series continues to be a fan favourite, and many tell Dia how much the character of Kainaaz Akhtar touched their hearts and stirred their conscience.

Dia said: "I have travelled a very long distance with Kainaaz, and as I said four years ago, discovering her within was an incredible experience. She is still a part of me, and now as a mother, I identify with her devotion to her daughter even more deeply."

The 2019 web television series directed by Sonam Nair, and written by Bhavani Iyer, follows Kainaaz Akhtar, a woman from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, who winds up on the Indian side of the Line-of-Control, and is held prisoner on suspicion of being a militant.

Kainaaz gives birth to a child while spending seven years in imprisonment. She and her daughter are helped by an Indian journalist, who seeks to bring them justice.

The series is inspired by the true story of Shehnaz Parveen. It also stars Mohit Raina.

The actress further mentioned: "As an actor, it is important for me to do work that has some substance and meaning, serves a purpose, and brings people together in a positive way. This story was a powerful reminder that no matter which side of the border we may inhabit, we are all human beings who experience the fundamental emotions of love, grief, loss, and hope in the same way."

Kainaaz for Dia is a symbol of someone who dealt with immense pain with unwavering determination and optimism.

"While preparing for the role, it was very challenging to read up on individuals who had endured similar injustices. Such parts also give you a perspective of the vastness of human suffering and the pointlessness of hate. 'Kaafir' to me will always represent a beacon that compels us to look at each other in a new light, as human beings and not through filters of religion and nationalities," the actress concluded.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Dia Mirza Kaafir Kainaaz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
MUMBAI:After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today. With the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba refuses to take any help from Angad
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
MUMBAI : Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming special, the Indian counterpart of...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sympathy! Angad wishes if there was medicine for Sahiba's pain
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Rajshree Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller 'Privacy'
MUMBAI :The official teaser for writer and director Sudeep Kanwal's political crime thriller film 'Privacy' was...
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
MUMBAI :The biopic based on the life of prominent human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra has been subjected to...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
1 year of myositis diagnosis
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
High Court for censor clearance
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
The Vaccine War'
Raima Sen joins cast of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
next as female superhero
'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma to be seen next as female superhero