Kajal Agarwal to get a Wax Statue in Madame Tussauds, Singapore

MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal is one of the top actresses who is enjoying a tremendous fan following all over the world. Now the actress is going to be the next celebrity to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal Aggarwal’s wax figure will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore on 5th February 2020.

The gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal made the announcement on social media by sharing a series of pictures. Kajal revealed on Instagram that she will be in Singapore on the 5th of February 2020 for the live side-by-side unveiling of her first and only figure. Kajal Aggarwal will unveil her world-first figure paired with her interactive set.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy in her upcoming Hindi movie Mumbai Saga. She will also be seen in South Indian film Indian 2 which also has, Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Vivekh, Samuthirakani, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vidyut Jammwal, Bobby Simha, Delhi Ganesh, and others.