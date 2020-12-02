Kajal Aggarwal and Kavalai Vedam director Deekay reunite after 5 long years for a horror flick

MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu seemed to have touched down Chennai. Looks like, the actor is set to get back to work after a month's break for her wedding festivities. During her visit to Chennai, Kajal met up with filmmaker Deekay, with whom she worked back in 2016 for the film Kavalai Vendam.

Now, as per the latest reports, the director-actor duo is set to reunite after nearly five years for a horror flick.

Deekay took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie posing with Kajal and Gautam who were in their quirky-selves. The filmmaker captioned the photo stating, "And then they happened!!! Oh, what fun @kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug.".

As per a report in The Times of India, Kajal met Deekay for story narration. The report read as, "Deekay will be directing a horror movie, which will have four heroines playing the lead roles. It’s not an anthology, but the horror element in the story will be a jugalbandi of sorts — there will be horror that will bring audiences to the edge of their seat, the horror that will scare the living daylights out of you, the horror that will drive you crazy.".

Meanwhile, Kajal has several movies in her kitty namely Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Indian 2 and Paris Paris.

Talking about her personal life, Kajal tied the knot with beau Gautam on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. The couple then headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Before that, they even had a housewarming at their new home in the city.

Credit: DNA India