Kajal Aggarwal walked out of 'Acharya' on her own: Koratala Siva

Director Koratala Siva, who opened up about chopping off Kajal Aggarwal's role in 'Acharya', revealed that he felt it was inappropriate to cast the actress in a role with no clear ending.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 11:30
movie_image: 
kajal

MUMBAI: Director Koratala Siva, who opened up about chopping off Kajal Aggarwal's role in 'Acharya', revealed that he felt it was inappropriate to cast the actress in a role with no clear ending.

For a few days now, rumours have circulated that Kajal Aggarwal's role in the film 'Acharya' has been cut entirely due to director Koratala Siva's decision. Koratala Siva clarified Kajal's role in the film just days before its release.

He went on to say that according to the story, Chiru doesn't have a love interest in the movie. He discussed the same with Kajal, and she agreed to withdraw herself from the project.

Koratala Siva explained, "Initially, Kajal's role was designed as a funny role, but after viewing the rushes, I thought it wasn't right to place a star actress in such a small-length role".

"She understood my concern and hence took it in a positive way. She will be seen in 'Laahe Laahe' song though", Koratala Siva said.

Since the trailer's release, everyone has been talking about Kajal Aggarwal's absence. There have been some questions raised about her role in the film. Siva Koratala confirmed in a recent interview that Kajal will not be appearing in the film.

'Acharya', the much-anticipated Tollywood blockbuster, will be released in theatres on April 29. Siva directed the film, which stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

SOURCE : IANS 

Koratala Siva Acharya Kajal Aggarwal Chiranjeevi Ram Charan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CONGRATULATIONS: Simba Nagpal is INSTGARM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Dreamy and handsome is what this week’s Insta king is! Best known for his role as Virat Singh in popular daily...
Govinda: I want to give my trophy to Aarav as he's the real Hero No. 1
MUMBAI: Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' Govinda got so impressed with 'DID L'il Masters' contestant Aarav Sreshtha's...
Ajay Devgn says there's something special about playing men in uniform
MUMBAI: April 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to play a commercial pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna,...
Actress Kasthuri hits back at those trolling her for tweeting on power cuts
MUMBAI: Actress Kasthuri Shankar on Sunday hit back at twitterati who trolled her posts about power cuts occurring...
Ram Charan: It's great to see South Indian films getting popular across the country
MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya' which is set to hit the theatres on April 29, actor Ram...
Avantika Hundal elated about her TV comeback with 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'
MUMBAI: Avantika Hundal of 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame is seen playing the role of the Vidhi Pandya character Soumya...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn says there's something special about playing men in uniform
Ajay Devgn says there's something special about playing men in uniform
Latest Video