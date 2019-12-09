News

Kajol & Ajay's new pic from 'Tanhaji' wins hearts

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 12:27 PM

Kajol shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen posing with husband Ajay Devgn, dressed up as their characters in the upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

"In character or not? Guess," Kajol captioned the picture.

Fans of the star couple immediately flooded the post with their love and wishes.

A fan wrote: "In character obviously".

Another commented: "Looking cute".

Another fan wrote: "Nice Jodi".

A fan commented, "In character...but still an eternal beauty."

In the movie, the real-life couple of Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be seen essaying the roles of the great Maratha leader Tanaji Malusare and his wife Savitribai. Fans have loved their on-screen chemistry in the trailer.

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, has been directed by Om Raut and will release on January 10, 2020.

Tags > Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhushan Kumar, Kajol,

