Kajol conveys an important message through poetry

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol is well known for her memorable performances in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dushman’, ‘Fanaa’, and ‘My Name Is Khan', among others.

The actress has made a huge contribution to Bollywood over the years and has a massive fan base.



In addition to acting in films, Kajol is a social activist and is noted for her work with widows and children, for which she received the Karmaveer Puraskaar in 2008. She has featured as a judge on Zee TV's Rock-N-Roll Family and holds a managerial position at Devgn Entertainment and Software Ltd.

She was last seen in a short movie titled Devi, which focused on women empowerment. Her flawless acting was the highlight of the film.

During the present lockdown, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst this, the actress was seen trying her hand at poetry. You heard that right!

Have a look at her social media post.

This is indeed a sweet and creative way to request people to stay indoors and stay healthy during the lockdown.

