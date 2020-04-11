Kajol crosses 10-million mark on Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol is well known for her memorable performances in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dushman’, ‘Fanaa’, and ‘My Name Is Khan', among others.

The actress has made a huge contribution to Bollywood over the years and has a massive fan base.

In addition to acting in films, Kajol is a social activist and is noted for her work with widows and children, for which she received the Karmaveer Puraskaar in 2008. She has featured as a judge on Zee TV's Rock-N-Roll Family and holds a managerial position at Devgn Entertainment and Software Ltd.

She was last seen in a short movie titled Devi, which focused on women empowerment. Her flawless acting was the highlight of the film.

Now, Kajol has achieved yet another milestone as she recently crossed the mark of 10 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Have a look.

On this occasion, the actress has shared an amazing post from the movie K3G, a scene where she shouts Hum Jeet Gaye. This is a shout out to all her fans and Instagram family on this victory.

She thanked them for giving love to the reel and real Kajol.

What do you think of her achievement? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.