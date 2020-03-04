Kajol denies being approached for SRK film

MUMBAI: There has been massive buzz about Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, which could either be his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, Raj and Krishna DK’s next, or a film with South filmmaker Atlee.

And while the actor takes his time to make it official, reports suggest that Kajol has been approached to play SRK’s leading lady in his next venture. As per sources, the actress has denied being offered the film and stated that they are only rumours.

In the past, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have woven magic on the silver screen with their romance in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, and 'Dilwale'.

Shah Rukh Khan’s venture with Rajkumar Hirani is rumoured to be an immigration drama, which the actor has never tried before.

On the other hand a Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as stating that Shah Rukh has signed on the dotted line for a stylish action film with Raj and Krishna DK.

There was strong buzz that SRK will announce his next film on his birthday November 2, but he had stated that he wanted to spend some time with his children and hear stories that will be loved by the audience. We will know about his next film in a couple of months from now.