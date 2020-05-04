Kajol is fond of SRK's energy

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol is a great admirer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "wonderful energy".

On Sunday, Kajol conducted an #AskKajol session on Twitter, answering a lot of fans' queries.

When a Twitter user asked her about one thing she likes the most in SRK, Kajol said: "His amazing energy."

Kajol and SRK have worked together in several movies like "Baazigar", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "My Name is Khan".

Another user shared a still of the two actors from their movie "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Reacting to it, Kajol wrote: "Memories and Friends. Two words."

On the film front, Kajol will be next seen in Netflix's "Tribhanga".