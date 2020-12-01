Kajol: March to November was just a 15 minute thing

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol feels almost the entire year, from March to November, felt like a time span of just 15 minutes owing to Covid lockdown that paralysed normnal life for most of the year.

"It felt like march -- november was just a 15 min thing... #just2020things #ItsDecember," Kajol wrote expressing her mind on her verified Instagram account on Tuesday.

Reflecting a similar thought, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on Instagram: "Sabr aur Shukr (patience and thankfulness). Last month of 2020. Hello December. Let's end this on a good note, shall we !?!"

