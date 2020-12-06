Kajol: Never too late to be whoever you want to be

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol shared words of encouragement for women on Thursday. She reiterated that women can do anything.

"For what it's worth, it's never too late to be whoever you want to be," Kajol wrote on her verified Instagram account along with the hashtag #womencandoanything.

Kajol often shares words of wisdom and encouragement for fans and followers on social media from time to time. The actress also opens up her mind in her social media posts.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in this year's historical action blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Her next film, "Tribhanga" is expected to release in January. The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.