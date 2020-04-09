News

Kajol reveals she 'likes' Raavan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2020 12:40 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that she 'likes' Raavan, that too on an occasion like Hanuman Jayanti!

On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen reading Amish Tripathi's book "Raavan". The actress captioned: "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working!" #pickabook #friendsforlife."

Commenting on the actress' post, author Amish Tripathi commented: "Hope you like Raavan (the book, that is!)

Replying to his comment, Kajol wrote: "like them both."

Incidentally, Wednesday happens to be Hanuman Jayanti.

With Kajol reading the "Ram Chandra" series book and expressing her preference for "Raavan", is there a plan to take it to the big screen, wonders fans.

Tags Kajol Hanuman Jayanti Amish Tripathi Raavan Ram Chandra TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here