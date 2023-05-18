Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared an AI-processed image of herself and said that she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn.
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has shared an AI-processed image of herself and said that she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Jumping on the trend of AI, Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself.

She captioned: "AI and me... any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who's tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis..."

Kajol tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan in her post.

Kajol is married to actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn. The two tied the knot in February 1999. The couple has two children. Nysa was born in 2003, and son Yug was born in 2010.

Several pictures of celebrities have been re-created by the help of AI, which includes names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, Vir Das and Akshay Kumar.

SOURCE : IANS

 

About Author

